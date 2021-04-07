Global Urinalysis Test Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Urinalysis Test Market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2017 to 2025.

The urinalysis market is driven by a number of factors, widespread of infections and diseases also rise in geriatric population being some of them. The market is thus expected to grow at a high rate all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising occurrences of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections

1.2 Technological Advancements

1.3 Increasing healthcare expenses

1.4 Growing geriatric population

1.5 Increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Severe regulatory processes

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Urinalysis Test Market, by Product type:

1.1 Consumables

1.1.1 Dipsticks

1.1.2 Reagents and disposables

1.2 Instruments

1.2.1 Biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.1.1 Automated biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.1.1.1 Low-volume automated biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.1.1.2 Medium-volume automated biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.1.1.3 High-volume automated biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.1.2 Semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers

1.2.2 Automated urine sediment analyzers and

1.2.3 Point-of-care devices

2. Global Urinalysis Test Market, by Test type:

2.1 Biochemical urinalysis

2.2 Sediment urinalysis

2.2.1 Microscopic urinalysis

2.2.2 Flow cytometric urinalysis

3. Global Urinalysis Test Market, by Application:

3.1 disease diagnosis

3.1.1 Urinary Tract Infections

3.1.2 Kidney Diseases

3.1.3 Diabetes

3.1.4 Liver Diseases

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Pregnancy Tests

4. Global Urinalysis Test Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Sysmex Corporation

5. Arkray Inc.

6. Acon Laboratories Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8. 77 ElektronikaKft.

9. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

10. URIT Medical

11. Erba Mannheim

12. Trinity Biotech

13. BioMaxima S.A.

14. Accurex

15. Quantimetrix

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

