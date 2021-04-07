Global Aphakia Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Aphakia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2017 to 2025. Aphakia is the absence of the lens of the eye, due to surgical removal, a perforating wound or ulcer, or congenital anomaly. The increasing demand for ophthalmic medical services and healthcare solutions, the market is driven in a positive growth trend, all over the globe at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders

1.2 Growing Fund in Healthcare Sector

1.3 Growing Geriatric population

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Surgeries

2.2 Lack of treatment availability ad professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Aphakia Market, By Treatment:

1.1 Spectacles

1.1.1 +10D

1.1.2 +3-4D

1.1.3 Other

1.2 Contact Lenses

1.3 Intraocular Lens Implantation

1.4 Refractive Surgery

1.4.1 Keratophakia

1.4.2 Epikeratophakia

1.4.3 Hyperopic LASIK

1.5 Others

2. Global Aphakia Market, By Cause:

2.1 Congenital Aphakia,

2.2 Surgical Aphakia,

2.3 Acquired Aphakia

2.3.1 Traumatic Extrusion

2.3.2 Posterior Dislocation

2.3.3 Couching

2.3.4 Other

2.4 Others

3. Global Aphakia Market, By End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Ophthalmic Clinics

3.3 Others

4. Global Aphakia Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2. Ophtec BV

3. Novartis

4. Valeant

5. ZEISS International

6. Rayner

7. Bohus BioTech AB

8. Lifecore Biomedical

9. LLC, Aetna Inc.

10. The Cooper Companies Inc.

11. Menicon Co., Ltd.

12. Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

13. Artificial Eye Co.

14. Contact Fill

15. ALLERGAN

16. MJS Lens Technology Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

