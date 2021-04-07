Global Pyrogen Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market was valued at USD 609.67 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1661.01million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.78% from 2017 to 2025.

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market was valued at USD 609.67 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1661.01million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Pyrogen and endotoxin testing is being driven by a number of factors, increasing funds and interest of Govt. and private players in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological R&D departments being one of them. The market faces a backlog in terms of stringent rules regarding animal testing and clinical trials.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid increment of fund influx in R&D sector of pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries

1.2 Growingdrug development researches, projects and launches

1.3 Growing Govt. support

1.4 Growing prevalence of chronic disorders

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High degree of regulatory barriers

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Application:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

1.2 Medical Device Manufacturing

1.3 Others

2. Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type:

2.1 LAL Tests

2.1.1 Chromogenic Tests

2.1.2 Turbidimetric Tests

2.1.3 Gel Clot Tests

2.2 Rabbit Tests

2.3 In Vitro Tests

3. Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product:

3.1 Kits and Reagents

3.2 Services

3.3 Instruments

4. Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.

2. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

3. Lonza Group

4. Merck Kgaa

5. Ellab A/S

6. Genscript

7. Hyglos GmbH

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9. Wako Chemicals Usa, Inc.

10. WUXI Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Pyrogen Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

