Global Stem Cell Banking Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Stem Cell Banking Market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.52billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.89% from 2017 to 2025.

Stem cell preservation is a novel technology which is increasingly becoming popular amongst the potential users. The large scope of benefits provided by the technology and ease of performance, coupled with growing number of biotechnology experts are the key drivers for the stem cell banking market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of technology because of harmless extraction methods

1.2 Growingnumber of child births

1.3 Awareness regarding stem cell preservation and benefits

1.4 Increment in disposable income in developing countries

1.5 Growth in GDP

1.6 Benefits of stem cell preservation and ease of storage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High number of competitors in the market

2.2 High cost of operation

2.3 Lack of awareness amongst majority

2.4 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Stem Cell Banking Market, by Service:

1.1 Analysis

1.2 Storage

1.3 Collection & Transportation

1.4 Processing

2. Global Stem Cell Banking Market, by Application:

2.1 Leukemia

2.2 Diabetes

2.3 Autism

2.4 Cerebral Palsy

2.5 Thalassemia

2.6 Others

3. Global Stem Cell Banking Market, by Bank Type:

3.1 Cord Blood

3.2 Cord Tissue

4. Global Stem Cell Banking Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. CBR Systems, Inc.

2. Cordlife

3. Cryo-Cell

4. Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)

5. Lifecell

6. Stemcyte

7. Viacord

8. Smart Cells International Ltd.

9. Cryoviva India

10. Cordvida

11. China Cord Blood Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Stem Cell Banking Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

