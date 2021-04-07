Global Cell Expansion Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Cell Expansion Market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.76billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Cell based research has a wide scope and cover the major area of tissue regeneration and genetic engineering. With advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focusing on personalized medicine, govt. interests and private sector investments in R&D of cell based technologies and treatments is increasing. Therefore, the market is also growing simultaneously all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

1.2 Govt. funds for cell based research projects

1.3 Increasing focus in R&D on cell based projects

1.4 Increasing Number of GMP-Certified Cell Therapy Production Facilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of cell based research and inputs

2.2 Ethical concerns

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cell Expansion Market, by End User:

1.1 Research Institutes

1.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.3 Cell Banks

1.4 Others

2. Global Cell Expansion Market, by Application:

2.1 Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

2.2 Cancer and Cell-Based Research

2.3 Others

3. Global Cell Expansion Market, by Cell Type:

3.1 Human Cells

3.1.1 Stem Cells

3.1.1.1 Adult Stem Cells

3.1.1.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.1.1.3 Embryonic Stem Cells

3.1.2 Differentiated Cells

3.2 Animal Cells

4. Global Cell Expansion Market, by Product:

4.1 Consumables

4.1.1 Reagents, Media, and Serum

4.1.2 Disposables

4.1.2.1 Tissue Culture Flasks

4.1.2.2 Bioreactor Accessories

4.1.2.3 Other Disposables

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

4.2.1.1 Flow Cytometers

4.2.1.2 Centrifuges

4.2.1.3 Cell Counters

4.2.1.4 Other Supporting Equipment

4.2.2 Bioreactors

4.2.2.1 Microcarrier Bioreactors

4.2.2.1.1 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors

4.2.2.1.2 Suspension-Based Anchorage Independent Bioreactors

4.2.2.1.3 Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

4.2.3 Automated Cell Expansion Systems

5. Global Cell Expansion Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. GE Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

3. Lonza Group Ltd.

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

5. Corning, Inc.

6. Merck KGAA

7. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

8. MiltenyiBiotec

9. Stemcell Technologies

10. Terumo BCT, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Cell Expansion Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

