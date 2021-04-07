Global Wearable Skin Patch Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Wearable Skin Patch Market was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 279.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 88.54% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Wearable Skin Patch Market was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 279.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 88.54% from 2017 to 2025.

The Wearable Skin Patches are trending amongst the population because of high awareness spread towards health factors and lifestyle changes. The market is growing at an extremely high CAGR of 88.54% because of number of drivers. Prevalence of lifestyle diseases and changes is one of those factors.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Minimal obstacle in body movement

1.2 Delivery of precise data

1.3 Easy technical connectivity with other devices

1.4 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

1.5 Growing awareness towards leading a healthy lifestyle

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Patient resistance

2.2 Integration of sensors into computing devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Wearable Skin Patch Market, by Clinical Application:

1.1 Clinical Applications

1.2 Non-Clinical Applications

2. Global Wearable Skin Patch Market, by Technology:

2.1 Regular Wearables

2.2 Connected Wearables

3. Global Wearable Skin Patch Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Abbott

2. Medtronic

3. GENTAG, Inc.

4. Insulet Corporation

5. Kenzen, Inc.

6. Nemaura

7. CeQur SA

8. Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

9. Dexcom, Inc.

10. G-Tech Inc.

11. HIVOX BIOTEK INC.

12. iRhythm Technologies Inc.

13. Raiing Medical Inc.

14. Isansys Lifecare

15. Sensium Healthcare Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Wearable Skin Patch Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

