Global Animal Genetics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.



The global Animal Genetics Market was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.02 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% from 2017 to 2025.

The Animal genetics (biotechnical engineered products), are in high demand due to more resemblance of them to human physiology and ease of acceptance paired with efficient results. The market is driven by the same factor and the quality of biological purpose served by these factors.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Consumer satisfaction of genetically modified products containing animal derived protein

1.2 Growing population

1.3 Growing disposable income in developing nations

1.4 Demand of high quality genetically engineered products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shortage of skilled professionals

2.2 Ethical issues and Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Animal Genetics Market, by Type:

1.1 Animal genetic Products

1.1.1 Live Animals

1.1.1.1 Poultry

1.1.1.2 Porcine

1.1.1.3 Bovines

1.1.1.4 Canine

1.1.1.5 Other Animals

1.1.2 Genetic Material

1.1.2.1 Semen

1.1.2.2 Embryos

1.2 Animal Genetic Testing Services

1.2.1 Dna Typing

1.2.2 Genetic Trait Tests

1.2.3 Genetic Disease Tests

1.2.4 Others

2. Global Animal Genetics Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Genus PLC

2. Hendrix Genetics

3. EW Group GmbH

4. Grimaud Groupe

5. Alta Genetics Inc.

6. CRV Holding B.V.

7. Neogen Corporation

8. Zoetis, Inc.

9. Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.)

10. Animal Genetics Inc.

11. Vetgen

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Animal Genetics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

