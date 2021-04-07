Global Health IT Security Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Health IT Securitymarket was valued at USD 5635.34million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19,623.64millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.87% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing usage of Healthcare analytics software and IT tools by healthcare players, the risks of data breaches has also increased. The major cyber threats and privacy and hindrance are potential risks which can be avoided by using Healthcare security IT solutions. The market is thus expected to grow at a high rate.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of healthcare breaches

1.2 Stringency in regulations

1.3 Growing usage of smart phones and devices

1.4 Investments By Venture Capital Firms

1.5 Interconnected Medical Devices Driving the Need for Security Solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shortage of Cyber-Security Professionals

2.2 Dearth of investments

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Healthcare Providers

1.1.1 Hospitals

1.1.2 Physician Practices

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Healthcare Payers

2. By Delivery Model:

2.1 On-Premise

2.2 On-Demand (Cloud-Based and Hybrid Model)

3. By Application:

3.1 Network Security

3.2 Endpoint Security

3.3 Application Security

3.4 Content Security

4. By Product and Services:

4.1 Products

4.1.1 Antivirus and Antimalware Solutions

4.1.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

4.1.3 Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

4.1.4 Encryption and Data Loss Protection (DLP) Solutions

4.1.5 Firewalls and Unified Threat Management (UTM) Solutions

4.1.6 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

4.1.7 Other Products

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Consulting

4.2.2 Managed Security Services (MSS)

4.2.3 Other Services

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Symantec Corporation

4. Trend Micro Incorporated

5. Oracle Corporation

6. CA Technologies

7. EMC Corporation

8. Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

9. Dell, Inc.

10. Hewlett Packard

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Health IT Securitymarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

