Global Radiology Information Systems Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Radiology Information Systems market was valued at USD 579.42million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1114.62millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software system for managing medical imagery and associated data. A RIS is especially useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information, and is often used in conjunction with PACS and VNAs to manage image archives, record-keeping and billing.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid increase in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

1.2 Adoption of Cloud Technology related services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Office-Based Physicians

1.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Web-Based

2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Cloud-Based

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Software

3.3 Hardware

4. By Type:

4.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems

4.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

2. Carestream Health, Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Medinformatix, Inc.

5. Epic Systems Corporation

6. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

7. GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

8. Mckesson Corporation

9. Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

10. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Radiology Information Systemsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.?

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF –

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER:

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Office-Based Physicians

5.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

6 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE:

6.1 Web-Based

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Cloud-Based

7 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT:

7.1 Services

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware

8 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE:

8.1 Integrated Radiology Information Systems

8.2 Standalone Radiology Information Systems

9 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 Overview

9.2 North AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 EuropeRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia PacificRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin AmericaRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.6 Rest of the WorldRegional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 2025

10 GLOBAL RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEMSMARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Key Development Strategies

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Outlook

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Carestream Health, Inc.

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Outlook

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Cerner Corporation

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Outlook

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Medinformatix, Inc.

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Outlook

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Epic Systems Corporation

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Outlook

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Outlook

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Outlook

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Mckesson Corporation

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Outlook

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Outlook

11.9.4 Key Development

11.10 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Outlook

11.10.4 Key Development

12 Appendix

12.1 Related Reports

