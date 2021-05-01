VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric

“
The report titled Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi, Hitach, Danfoss, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inovance, Hiconics, INVT, Slanvert, EURA Drives
Market Segmentation by Product: Low Voltage (0-690V)
Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)
High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)
Market Segmentation by Application: Pumps
Fans
Compressors
Conveyors
Elevators
Extruders
Others
The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?
Table of Contents:
1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Overview
1.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Overview
1.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low Voltage (0-690V)
1.2.2 Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)
1.2.3 High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)
1.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application
4.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Pumps
4.1.2 Fans
4.1.3 Compressors
4.1.4 Conveyors
4.1.5 Elevators
4.1.6 Extruders
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Country
5.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Country
6.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Country
8.1 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Development
10.2 Siemens
10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Siemens VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.3 Schneider Electric
10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
10.3.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Schneider Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Schneider Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
10.4 Emerson Electric
10.4.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information
10.4.2 Emerson Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Emerson Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Emerson Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
10.5 Yaskawa Electric
10.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
10.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Yaskawa Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Yaskawa Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.5.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development
10.6 Mitsubishi
10.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mitsubishi VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mitsubishi VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.7 Hitach
10.7.1 Hitach Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hitach Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hitach VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hitach VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.7.5 Hitach Recent Development
10.8 Danfoss
10.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information
10.8.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Danfoss VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Danfoss VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.8.5 Danfoss Recent Development
10.9 Toshiba
10.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.9.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Toshiba VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Toshiba VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.10 Fuji Electric
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Fuji Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development
10.11 Rockwell Automation
10.11.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Rockwell Automation VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Rockwell Automation VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.11.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
10.12 Inovance
10.12.1 Inovance Corporation Information
10.12.2 Inovance Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Inovance VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Inovance VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.12.5 Inovance Recent Development
10.13 Hiconics
10.13.1 Hiconics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hiconics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Hiconics VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Hiconics VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.13.5 Hiconics Recent Development
10.14 INVT
10.14.1 INVT Corporation Information
10.14.2 INVT Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 INVT VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 INVT VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.14.5 INVT Recent Development
10.15 Slanvert
10.15.1 Slanvert Corporation Information
10.15.2 Slanvert Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Slanvert VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Slanvert VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.15.5 Slanvert Recent Development
10.16 EURA Drives
10.16.1 EURA Drives Corporation Information
10.16.2 EURA Drives Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 EURA Drives VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 EURA Drives VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered
10.16.5 EURA Drives Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Distributors
12.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
