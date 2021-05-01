Polyethylene Pipes Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | WL Plastics, Wavin, Chinaust Group

“

The report titled Global Polyethylene Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyethylene Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyethylene Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyethylene Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyethylene Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyethylene Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyethylene Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyethylene Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyethylene Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyethylene Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyethylene Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyethylene Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: WL Plastics, Wavin, Chinaust Group, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Dura-Line, Zhejiang Weixing, Junxing Pipe, Furukawa, Shandong Vicome Pipe, Ginde Pipe, POLYPLASTIC Group, Pipelife International, Lane Enterprises, Prinsco, Polypipe, Contech Engineered Solutions, Jain Irrigation Systems, Goody, Kazanorgsintez, Kangtai Pipe Industry, Flying W Plastics, Kubota ChemiX, COSMO I&D, Pacific Corrugated Pipe, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries, Olayan Group, Nan Ya Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: HDPE Pipe

PE-RT Pipe

MDPE Pipe

PEX Pipe

LDPE Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Sewage Systems

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Residential

Agricultural Applications

Manufacturing

HVAC

Others



The Polyethylene Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyethylene Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyethylene Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyethylene Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyethylene Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyethylene Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyethylene Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyethylene Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyethylene Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyethylene Pipes

1.2 Polyethylene Pipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 HDPE Pipe

1.2.3 PE-RT Pipe

1.2.4 MDPE Pipe

1.2.5 PEX Pipe

1.2.6 LDPE Pipe

1.3 Polyethylene Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sewage Systems

1.3.3 Water Supply

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Agricultural Applications

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 HVAC

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyethylene Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyethylene Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyethylene Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyethylene Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyethylene Pipes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyethylene Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyethylene Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyethylene Pipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyethylene Pipes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyethylene Pipes Production

3.4.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyethylene Pipes Production

3.6.1 China Polyethylene Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyethylene Pipes Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyethylene Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 WL Plastics

7.1.1 WL Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.1.2 WL Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 WL Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 WL Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 WL Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Wavin

7.2.1 Wavin Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wavin Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Wavin Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Wavin Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Wavin Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chinaust Group

7.3.1 Chinaust Group Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chinaust Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chinaust Group Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chinaust Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chinaust Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu

7.4.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dura-Line

7.5.1 Dura-Line Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dura-Line Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dura-Line Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dura-Line Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dura-Line Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Zhejiang Weixing

7.6.1 Zhejiang Weixing Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Weixing Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Zhejiang Weixing Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Weixing Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Zhejiang Weixing Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Junxing Pipe

7.7.1 Junxing Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Junxing Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Junxing Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Junxing Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Junxing Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Furukawa

7.8.1 Furukawa Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Furukawa Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Furukawa Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Furukawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Furukawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shandong Vicome Pipe

7.9.1 Shandong Vicome Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Vicome Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shandong Vicome Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shandong Vicome Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shandong Vicome Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ginde Pipe

7.10.1 Ginde Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ginde Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ginde Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ginde Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ginde Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 POLYPLASTIC Group

7.11.1 POLYPLASTIC Group Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.11.2 POLYPLASTIC Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 POLYPLASTIC Group Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 POLYPLASTIC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 POLYPLASTIC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Pipelife International

7.12.1 Pipelife International Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pipelife International Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Pipelife International Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Pipelife International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Pipelife International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Lane Enterprises

7.13.1 Lane Enterprises Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lane Enterprises Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Lane Enterprises Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Lane Enterprises Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Lane Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Prinsco

7.14.1 Prinsco Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Prinsco Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Prinsco Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Prinsco Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Prinsco Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Polypipe

7.15.1 Polypipe Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Polypipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Polypipe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Polypipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Polypipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Contech Engineered Solutions

7.16.1 Contech Engineered Solutions Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.16.2 Contech Engineered Solutions Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Contech Engineered Solutions Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Contech Engineered Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Contech Engineered Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.17.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Goody

7.18.1 Goody Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.18.2 Goody Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Goody Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Goody Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Goody Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Kazanorgsintez

7.19.1 Kazanorgsintez Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kazanorgsintez Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Kazanorgsintez Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Kazanorgsintez Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Kazanorgsintez Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Kangtai Pipe Industry

7.20.1 Kangtai Pipe Industry Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kangtai Pipe Industry Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Kangtai Pipe Industry Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Kangtai Pipe Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Kangtai Pipe Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Flying W Plastics

7.21.1 Flying W Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.21.2 Flying W Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Flying W Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Flying W Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Flying W Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Kubota ChemiX

7.22.1 Kubota ChemiX Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.22.2 Kubota ChemiX Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Kubota ChemiX Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Kubota ChemiX Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Kubota ChemiX Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 COSMO I&D

7.23.1 COSMO I&D Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.23.2 COSMO I&D Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.23.3 COSMO I&D Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 COSMO I&D Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 COSMO I&D Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Pacific Corrugated Pipe

7.24.1 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.24.2 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Nandi Group

7.25.1 Nandi Group Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.25.2 Nandi Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Nandi Group Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Nandi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Nandi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Blue Diamond Industries

7.26.1 Blue Diamond Industries Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.26.2 Blue Diamond Industries Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Blue Diamond Industries Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Blue Diamond Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Blue Diamond Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Olayan Group

7.27.1 Olayan Group Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.27.2 Olayan Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Olayan Group Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Olayan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Olayan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Nan Ya Plastics

7.28.1 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Corporation Information

7.28.2 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Nan Ya Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyethylene Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyethylene Pipes

8.4 Polyethylene Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyethylene Pipes Distributors List

9.3 Polyethylene Pipes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyethylene Pipes Industry Trends

10.2 Polyethylene Pipes Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyethylene Pipes Market Challenges

10.4 Polyethylene Pipes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyethylene Pipes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyethylene Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyethylene Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyethylene Pipes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyethylene Pipes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyethylene Pipes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyethylene Pipes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyethylene Pipes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyethylene Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyethylene Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyethylene Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyethylene Pipes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

