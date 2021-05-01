Offshore Pipes Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd

“

The report titled Global Offshore Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann, Furukawa

Market Segmentation by Product: ERW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

SSAW Pipes



Market Segmentation by Application: Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Water

Other



The Offshore Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Offshore Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Pipes

1.2 Offshore Pipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ERW Pipes

1.2.3 LSAW Pipes

1.2.4 SSAW Pipes

1.3 Offshore Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Crude Oil Transmission

1.3.3 Natural Gas Transmission

1.3.4 Water

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Offshore Pipes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Offshore Pipes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Offshore Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Offshore Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Offshore Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Offshore Pipes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Offshore Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Offshore Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Offshore Pipes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Offshore Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Offshore Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Offshore Pipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Offshore Pipes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Offshore Pipes Production

3.4.1 North America Offshore Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Offshore Pipes Production

3.5.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Offshore Pipes Production

3.6.1 China Offshore Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Offshore Pipes Production

3.7.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Offshore Pipes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Pipes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Offshore Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

7.1.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 JFE

7.2.1 JFE Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.2.2 JFE Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 JFE Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 JFE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 JFE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Jindal SAW Ltd

7.3.1 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Jindal SAW Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Jindal SAW Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 EUROPIPE Group

7.4.1 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.4.2 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 EUROPIPE Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 EUROPIPE Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Essar Steel

7.5.1 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Essar Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Essar Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

7.6.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

7.7.1 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.7.2 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zhejiang Kingland

7.8.1 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Kingland Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhejiang Kingland Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tenaris

7.9.1 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tenaris Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tenaris Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

7.10.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

7.11.1 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.11.2 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 CHU KONG PIPE

7.12.1 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.12.2 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 CHU KONG PIPE Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 CHU KONG PIPE Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Baosteel

7.13.1 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Baosteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Baosteel Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Borusan Mannesmann

7.14.1 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Borusan Mannesmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Furukawa

7.15.1 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Furukawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Furukawa Recent Developments/Updates

8 Offshore Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Offshore Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Offshore Pipes

8.4 Offshore Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Offshore Pipes Distributors List

9.3 Offshore Pipes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Offshore Pipes Industry Trends

10.2 Offshore Pipes Growth Drivers

10.3 Offshore Pipes Market Challenges

10.4 Offshore Pipes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Offshore Pipes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Offshore Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Offshore Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Offshore Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Offshore Pipes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Offshore Pipes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Pipes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Pipes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Pipes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Pipes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Offshore Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Offshore Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Offshore Pipes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Offshore Pipes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”