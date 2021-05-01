Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach

“

The report titled Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gaming Peripherals for Esport report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gaming Peripherals for Esport report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust, Microsoft

Market Segmentation by Product: Gaming Mouse

Gaming Keyboards

Headset

Controllers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal

Commercial



The Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gaming Peripherals for Esport industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gaming Peripherals for Esport market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gaming Peripherals for Esport

1.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Gaming Mouse

1.2.3 Gaming Keyboards

1.2.4 Headset

1.2.5 Controllers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Gaming Peripherals for Esport Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Gaming Peripherals for Esport Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Razer

6.1.1 Razer Corporation Information

6.1.2 Razer Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Razer Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Razer Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Logitech G (ASTRO)

6.2.1 Logitech G (ASTRO) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Logitech G (ASTRO) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Logitech G (ASTRO) Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Logitech G (ASTRO) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Turtle Beach

6.3.1 Turtle Beach Corporation Information

6.3.2 Turtle Beach Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Turtle Beach Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Turtle Beach Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Corsair

6.4.1 Corsair Corporation Information

6.4.2 Corsair Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Corsair Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Corsair Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sennheiser

6.5.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sennheiser Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sennheiser Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sennheiser Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Plantronics

6.6.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Plantronics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Plantronics Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Plantronics Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 SteelSeries

6.6.1 SteelSeries Corporation Information

6.6.2 SteelSeries Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 SteelSeries Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.7.5 SteelSeries Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Mad Catz

6.8.1 Mad Catz Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mad Catz Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Mad Catz Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Mad Catz Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 ROCCAT

6.9.1 ROCCAT Corporation Information

6.9.2 ROCCAT Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 ROCCAT Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.9.5 ROCCAT Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 QPAD

6.10.1 QPAD Corporation Information

6.10.2 QPAD Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 QPAD Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 QPAD Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.10.5 QPAD Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Thrustmaster

6.11.1 Thrustmaster Corporation Information

6.11.2 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Thrustmaster Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Thrustmaster Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 HyperX

6.12.1 HyperX Corporation Information

6.12.2 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 HyperX Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.12.5 HyperX Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Tt eSPORTS

6.13.1 Tt eSPORTS Corporation Information

6.13.2 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Tt eSPORTS Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Tt eSPORTS Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Cooler Master

6.14.1 Cooler Master Corporation Information

6.14.2 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Cooler Master Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Cooler Master Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 ZOWIE

6.15.1 ZOWIE Corporation Information

6.15.2 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 ZOWIE Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.15.5 ZOWIE Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Sharkoon

6.16.1 Sharkoon Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Sharkoon Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Sharkoon Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Trust

6.17.1 Trust Corporation Information

6.17.2 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Trust Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Trust Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Microsoft

6.18.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

6.18.2 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Microsoft Gaming Peripherals for Esport Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gaming Peripherals for Esport

7.4 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Distributors List

8.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Customers

9 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Dynamics

9.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Industry Trends

9.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Growth Drivers

9.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Challenges

9.4 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Gaming Peripherals for Esport Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gaming Peripherals for Esport by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”