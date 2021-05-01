Connected Baby Monitor Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | Safety 1st, Motorola, Summer Infant

“

The report titled Global Connected Baby Monitor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Connected Baby Monitor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Connected Baby Monitor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Connected Baby Monitor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Connected Baby Monitor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Connected Baby Monitor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Connected Baby Monitor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Connected Baby Monitor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Connected Baby Monitor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Connected Baby Monitor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Connected Baby Monitor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Connected Baby Monitor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Safety 1st, Motorola, Summer Infant, Samsung, Infant Optics, Graco, Levana, Angelcare, WiFi Baby, Lorex, Philips, Withings, iBaby, Snuza, Vtech

Market Segmentation by Product: Audio Baby Monitor

Video Baby Monitor

Internet Baby Monitor



Market Segmentation by Application: Home family

Commercial (Hospital& Early Learning Centre)



The Connected Baby Monitor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Connected Baby Monitor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Connected Baby Monitor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Baby Monitor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Baby Monitor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Connected Baby Monitor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Connected Baby Monitor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Baby Monitor

1.2 Connected Baby Monitor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Audio Baby Monitor

1.2.3 Video Baby Monitor

1.2.4 Internet Baby Monitor

1.3 Connected Baby Monitor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Home family

1.3.3 Commercial (Hospital& Early Learning Centre)

1.4 Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Connected Baby Monitor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Connected Baby Monitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Connected Baby Monitor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Connected Baby Monitor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Connected Baby Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Connected Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Safety 1st

6.1.1 Safety 1st Corporation Information

6.1.2 Safety 1st Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Safety 1st Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Safety 1st Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Safety 1st Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Motorola

6.2.1 Motorola Corporation Information

6.2.2 Motorola Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Motorola Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Motorola Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Motorola Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Summer Infant

6.3.1 Summer Infant Corporation Information

6.3.2 Summer Infant Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Summer Infant Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Summer Infant Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Summer Infant Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Samsung

6.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

6.4.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Samsung Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Samsung Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Infant Optics

6.5.1 Infant Optics Corporation Information

6.5.2 Infant Optics Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Infant Optics Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Infant Optics Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Infant Optics Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Graco

6.6.1 Graco Corporation Information

6.6.2 Graco Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Graco Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Graco Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Graco Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Levana

6.6.1 Levana Corporation Information

6.6.2 Levana Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Levana Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Levana Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Levana Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Angelcare

6.8.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

6.8.2 Angelcare Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Angelcare Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Angelcare Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Angelcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 WiFi Baby

6.9.1 WiFi Baby Corporation Information

6.9.2 WiFi Baby Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 WiFi Baby Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 WiFi Baby Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.9.5 WiFi Baby Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Lorex

6.10.1 Lorex Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lorex Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Lorex Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Lorex Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Lorex Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Philips

6.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.11.2 Philips Connected Baby Monitor Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Philips Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Philips Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Withings

6.12.1 Withings Corporation Information

6.12.2 Withings Connected Baby Monitor Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Withings Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Withings Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Withings Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 iBaby

6.13.1 iBaby Corporation Information

6.13.2 iBaby Connected Baby Monitor Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 iBaby Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 iBaby Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.13.5 iBaby Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Snuza

6.14.1 Snuza Corporation Information

6.14.2 Snuza Connected Baby Monitor Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Snuza Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Snuza Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Snuza Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Vtech

6.15.1 Vtech Corporation Information

6.15.2 Vtech Connected Baby Monitor Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Vtech Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Vtech Connected Baby Monitor Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Vtech Recent Developments/Updates

7 Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Connected Baby Monitor Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Connected Baby Monitor

7.4 Connected Baby Monitor Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Connected Baby Monitor Distributors List

8.3 Connected Baby Monitor Customers

9 Connected Baby Monitor Market Dynamics

9.1 Connected Baby Monitor Industry Trends

9.2 Connected Baby Monitor Growth Drivers

9.3 Connected Baby Monitor Market Challenges

9.4 Connected Baby Monitor Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Connected Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Baby Monitor by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Baby Monitor by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Connected Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Baby Monitor by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Baby Monitor by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Connected Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Baby Monitor by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Baby Monitor by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

