Global E- Prescribing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

E- Prescribing Market is valued at USD 596.82 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3173.09 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.40% from 2016 to 2025.

Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription, taking the place of paper and faxed prescriptions. E-prescribing allows to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy.It is highly beneficial as prevents prescription errors, provides automated clinical decision support, tracking of patients fulfilment of prescriptions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increment in fraud in consumption of controlled substances

1.2 Regulatory Elements

1.3 More inspection of patient healthcare systems

1.4 Increased initiatives in government as well as private sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of knowledge of the analytical technologies

2.2 High instalment cost

2.3 Security Risks associated

Market Segmentation:

E- Prescribing Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. E- Prescribing Market, by Products:

1.1 Solutions

1.1.1 standalone

1.1.2 Integrated

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Consulting Services

1.2.2 Education and training services

1.2.3 Support and maintenance

1.2.4 Implementation and Integration services

2. E- Prescribing Market, by delivery model:

2.1 web and cloud based

2.2 on- premise solutions

3. E- Prescribing Market, by End user:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Office based physicians

3.3 Pharmacies

4. E- Prescribing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Epic Systems Corporation

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

4. Athenahealth, Inc.

5. Quality Systems, Inc.

6. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

7. Relayhealth Corporation

8. Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

9. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

10. Henry Schein, Inc.

11. Drfirst, Inc.

12. Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

13. Practice Fusion, Inc.

14. Greenway Health LLC

15. GE Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

