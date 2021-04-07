US Home Service Market Size And Forecast

The latest survey on Global US Home Service Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in US Home Service Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global US Home Service Market By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region ñ North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities

What is Home Service?

Home services is a term that is used encompasses various intangible assets that are provided by businesses for residential homes. There are several businesses that are provided by home services that span across various sectors of business such as repairs and maintenance, installations, home improvement and others. As the number of services that can be provided by the home service market increases, the scope, and therefore the industry of home services is growing.

US Home Service Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Due to increase in the industries and substantial rise in innovations and ideas has created a demand for home services market in US. Moreover, augmented marketing by home services platforms, growing number of service providers, increasing GNI per capita in the us, increasing site visitors, enhanced home booking platform features, instant book/instant connect options, smartphone penetration and growing m-commerce platform, growing millennial population and homeowners, increasing urbanization and hectic lifestyles are the factors which have enhanced this market in US. However, cost associated with services, safety concerns, and diminishing worth of word-of-mouth are certain challenging factors that may hinder the growth of US home services market.

US Home Service Market Competitive Landscape

The ìUS Home Service Marketî study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as IAC (Home Adviser & Angieís List), Yelp Inc., Amazon (Amazon Home Service), INGKA Holding B.V. (TaskRabbit), Blend, Sheltr, Service Titan, Thumbtack, Rinse and Linktopin. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

