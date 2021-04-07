Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market By Raw Materials, Process Type, Applications (Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods & Home Appliances, and Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 44.19 Billion by 2026. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse set of end-use applications.



ABS is normally used to manufacture protective housing for power tools and plastic face guards for a wall socket. It is also commonly used in the automotive industry for manufacturing of items including plastic alloys and decorative interior car parts. In the construction industry, this polymer finds application in the production of plastic tubing and corrugated plastic structures. This engineering plastic can be cut to various size and comes in a wide range of colors and finishes. This polymer also finds application in the production of protective headgear like hard hats and helmets. Other common applications of the ABS engineered plastic comprise printers, kitchen utensils, vacuum cleaners, faxes, musical instruments (such as plastic clarinets and recorders, among others) and plastic toys.

ABS thermoplastic polymer is widely used in 3D printing. ABS parts are easily available and can be effortlessly molded to produce a desired form and effect. The polymer can also be electroplated to increase the range of applications. Plastic items designed for the purpose of keeping outdoors are often made from this thermoplastic as well since this thermoplastic is unaffected by rain, storms, and winds.

Furthermore, ABS has low electrical and heat conductivity that is particularly helpful for products demanding electrical insulation protection. It also provides excellent impact resistance and can absorb shock effectively and reliably.LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Plastics, Kumho Petrochemicals, SABIC, Styron, BASF SE, Du Pont, and Arkema SA, among others.Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods & Home Appliances, and Others

