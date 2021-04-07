Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Healthcare Quality Management Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025.

Health care quality as a whole is a vast field which aims to provide high quality health services to patients and manage the factors like economy, outcome benefits etc. along with it. The Healthcare analytics software provides an in hand solution to major service providers to manage data and calculate risks in an efficient manner to reduce the cost of management and provide good results which ultimately increases life expectancy of patients.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased data and information in healthcare and lack of maintenance systems

1.2 Need of controlling the costs in medication sector

1.3 More inspection of patient healthcare systems and rules made by govt.

1.4 Increased initiatives in government as well as private sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High installation costs

2.2 Lack of IT professionals

2.3 Information breach Risks associated

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare quality Management Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Healthcare Quality Management Market, bytype:

1.1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Solution

1.2 Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

1.3 Clinical Risk Management Solutions

1.4 Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

2. Healthcare Quality Management Market, by Delivery Mode:

2.1 Web and Cloud Based

2.2 On premise

3. Healthcare Quality Management Market, by Application:

3.1 Data Management

3.1.1 Data processing and analysis

3.1.2 Report generation

3.1.3 Report submission

3.1.4 Unstructured data abstraction

3.2 Risk Management

4. Healthcare Quality Management Market, by End user:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Ambulatory care centers

4.3 Payers

4.4 ACOS

4.5 Other end users

5. Healthcare Quality Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nuance Communications, Inc.

2. Premier, Inc.

3. Medisolv, Inc.

4. Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health)

5. Verscend Technologies, Inc.

6. Quantros, Inc.

7. Cerner Corporation

8. Mckesson Corporation

9. Citiustech Inc.

10. Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health)

11. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

12. Enli Health Intelligence

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Healthcare quality management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

