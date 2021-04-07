Global Radiation Dose Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Radiation Dose ManagementMarket is valued at USD 114 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2584.34 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41.45% from 2016 to 2025.

The software designed for radiation dose management involves automation of dosage system of radiation therapies. The market is expected t grow due to increase in cancer patients all over the globe and demand for efficient cure systems.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Concerns Over Radiation Overexposure

1.2 Regulatory Requirements

1.3 Growing Focus on Improving Quality of Patient Care

1.4 Growing Awareness and Industry Initiatives for Radiation Dose Management

2. Market Restraints

2.1 LLow Adoption of Rdm Solutions in Emerging Countries

2.2 Lack of Reimbursement for Adopting Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Market Segmentation:

Radiation Dose Management Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality:

1.1 Computed Tomography

1.2 Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

1.3 Radiography and Mammography

1.4 Nuclear Medicine

2. Radiation Dose Management Market, End User:

2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory Care Settings

2.3 Research Institutes and Academic Medical Centers

3. Radiation Dose Management Market, by Products and Services:

3.1 Radiation Dose Management Solutions

3.1.1 Standalone Solutions

3.1.2 Integrated Solutions

3.2 Radiation Dose Management Services Market

3.2.1 Support & Maintenance Services

3.2.2 Implementation & Integration Services

3.2.3 Consulting Services

3.2.4 Education & Training Services

4. Radiation Dose Management Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer AG

2. GE Healthcare

3. Pacshealth, LLC

4. Sectra AB

5. Agfa HealthCare

6. Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

7. Philips Healthcare

8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9. Novarad Corporation

10. Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

11. Qaelum N.V.

12. Medsquare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Low Migration Inks Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

