Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Computer Assisted Coding Market is valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Computer Assisted Coding is the solution adopted by many major industry players for better coding workflows, decreasing coding errors and increase accuracy of the coding, analyze large data and decrease time consumption.A computer assisted coding system (CACS) is software that analyzes healthcare documents and produces appropriate medical codes for specific phrases and terms within the document.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of ICT-10 Standards

1.2 More usage of HER systems

1.3 Cost reduction benefits

1.4 Better Patient data management

1.5 Popularity amongst physicians to handle outpatient settings using CAC

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Lack of IT Professionals

Market Segmentation:

Computer Assisted Coding Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Computer Assisted Coding Market, byProduct and service:

1.1 Software

1.1.1 Standalone software

1.1.1.1 Structured input software

1.1.2 Integrated Software

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Support and maintenance

1.2.2 Education and training

2. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Mode of Delivery:

2.1 Web based

2.2 Cloud based

2.3 On premise

3. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Application:

3.1 Automated Computer assisted encoding

3.2 Management Reporting And Analytics

3.3 Clinical Coding auditing

4. Computer Assisted Coding Market, end user:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Physicians

4.3 Academic Medical Centers

4.4 Clinical labs and diagnosis centers

4.5other healthcare providers

5. Computer Assisted Coding Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Optum, Inc.

3. Nuance Communications, Inc.

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Mckesson Corporation

6. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

7. Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

8. Craneware PLC.

9. Athenahealth, Inc.

10. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

11. Trucode

12. M*Modal IP LLC

13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14. EPIC Systems Corporation

15. Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Computer Assisted Coding Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

