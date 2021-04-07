Global mHealth Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

MHealth Solutions Marketis valued at USD 21.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 212.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2025.

MHealth Solutions Marketis valued at USD 21.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 212.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2025.

The term M- Health stands for mobile health which is a segment of eHealth. Mobile health has applications based on communication amongst medical communities regarding measurement of normal body parameters, like, body weight, Temperature, Blood pressure, Glucose level of blood.Maximum people are kept in touch and also the data is managed, stored and assessed using mHealth.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased data and information about benefits of mobiles, tablets and other devices

1.2 Ease of using connected devices for information management

1.3 Cost reduction benefits

1.4 Strong connection set ups for 3G and 4G networks

1.5 More importance given to patient healthcare

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of systematic regulation setup

2.2 Unawareness of physicians

2.3 Unacceptance amongst old medical practitioners

Market Segmentation:

MHealth Solutions Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. MHealth Solutions Market, byProduct and service:

1.1 Connected Medical Devices

1.1.1 Clinical Devices

1.1.1.1 Vital signs Monitoring Devices

1.1.1.2 Peak Flowmeters

1.1.1.3 Fetal Monitoring Devices

1.1.1.4 Sleep Apnea Monitors

1.1.1.5 Multipara meter trackers

1.1.1.6 Neurological Monitors

1.1.1.7 Others

1.1.2 Consumer Health Devices

1.2 mHealth Apps

1.2.1 Healthcare Apps

1.2.1.1 General Health and fitness apps

1.2.1.2 Chronic care management apps

1.2.1.3 Medication management Apps

1.2.1.4 Womens Healthcare Apps

1.2.1.5 Personal Health Records

1.2.1.6 Other Healthcare apps

1.2.2 Medical Apps

1.2.3 Medical Reference Apps

1.2.4 Continuing Medical Education Apps

1.2.5 Patient Management & Monitoring Apps

1.2.6 Communication & Consulting Apps

2. mHealth Services

2.1 Remote Monitoring Services

2.2 Diagnosis & Consultation Services

2.3 Treatment Services

2.4 Healthcare System Strengthening Services

2.5 Fitness & Wellness Services

2.6 Prevention Services

3. MHealth Solutions Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Medtronic PLC

3. Athenahealth, Inc.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Apple, Inc.

6. Johnson & Johnson

7. Omron Corp.

8. Nokia

9. Airstrip

10. AT&T, Inc.

11. Biotelementary, Inc.

12. Alivecor, Inc.

13. Agamatrix, Inc.

14. Ihealth lab, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the MHealth Solutions Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

