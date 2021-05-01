Artichokes Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global artichoke market. The production and consumption rate of artichokes is expanding rapidly, with Italy and Spain being the significant markets for the artichoke industry. The European artichoke market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class and upper-middle-class population as well as growth in the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key artichoke market players. With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for artichoke in the region is expected to continue to grow over the projected period.

Key Players:

Caprichos del Paladar

Agro T18 Italia Srl.

Gaia Herbs

MASTER FRUIT SRL

Sa Marigosa Società Consortile a r.l.

Ocean Mist

Ole

Herrawi Group

The global artichoke market accounted for US$ 3,048.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027.

GLOBAL ARTICHOKE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type

Globe Artichokes Baby Anzio Big Heart Green Globe Others

Elongated Artichokes Siena Others



By Application

Liqueur

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Egypt Morocco Iran Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Peru Rest of South America (SAM)



