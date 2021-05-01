Wet Pet Food Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Packaging Type ; Distribution Channel, and Country

Wet pet foods are pet foods which contain high proportion of water in the range of 75–85%. It is often rich in proteins and fats and provides energy and vital nutrients required for metabolism. In 2018 the North America region accounted for the largest share in the global wet pet food market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is a significant market for wet pet food.
The production and use of wet pet food has substantially increased over the years with the rise in adoption rates of pets, increase in disposable income, and growing the awareness about the health benefits of wet pet foods among consumers. To meet the rising demand, the countries in this region have also escalated the import of pet foods from other regions. The rise in consumer spending has been instrumental in the increase in demand for wet pet foods.
Key Players:
- Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
- De Haan Petfood
- FirstMate Pet Foods
- Little BigPaw
- Mars, Incorporated
- Monge SPA
- Petguard Holdings, Llc
- Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc
- Nestlé Purina PetCare
- Butcher’s Pet Care
Wet pet food market accounted for US$ 22,218.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027.
GLOBAL WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Canned
- Pouches
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialized Pet Shops
- Online
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
