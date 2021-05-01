Wet Pet Food Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Packaging Type ; Distribution Channel, and Country

Wet pet foods are pet foods which contain high proportion of water in the range of 75–85%. It is often rich in proteins and fats and provides energy and vital nutrients required for metabolism. In 2018 the North America region accounted for the largest share in the global wet pet food market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is a significant market for wet pet food.

The production and use of wet pet food has substantially increased over the years with the rise in adoption rates of pets, increase in disposable income, and growing the awareness about the health benefits of wet pet foods among consumers. To meet the rising demand, the countries in this region have also escalated the import of pet foods from other regions. The rise in consumer spending has been instrumental in the increase in demand for wet pet foods.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007723/

Key Players:

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

De Haan Petfood

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Petguard Holdings, Llc

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Butcher’s Pet Care

Wet pet food market accounted for US$ 22,218.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027.

GLOBAL WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

By Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase a Copy of this research @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007723/

Reasons To Buy: