Food Pathogen Testing Market Size 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Food pathogen testing helps in monitoring the presence of any life threatening bacteria or microbes in food. The food pathogen testing is a crucial process in food industry as there are about 31 known viruses and bacteria that can cause harmful foodborne diseases. This method is employed in every step of food production to ensure food safety. The rise in safety concerns and regulations due to increasing number of cases of food poisoning drives the growth of the market. Also, advancements in various food pathogen testing methods such as polymerase chain reaction and immunomagnetic separation and limited detection time favors the adoption of food pathogen testing among food industry.

Key Players:

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

Mérieux NutriSciences.

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

The food pathogen testing market was valued at US$ 5,360.94 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,731.91 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the world at a fast pace. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Argentina, and France are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of November 2020. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage processing industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks and interruptions in manufacturing, due to COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China as well as leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors have greatly affected the global food pathogen testing market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global food pathogen testing market help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global food pathogen testing market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of global food pathogen testing demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global food pathogen testing demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global food pathogen testing market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global food pathogen testing market growth

Global food pathogen testing market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global food pathogen testing market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global food pathogen testing market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market, by Type

E.Coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market, by Technology

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market, by Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Cereals and Grains

