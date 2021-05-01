L Carnitine Market Size Worth US$ 262.6 million by 2027 | CAGR: 4.8%

L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound in the bodies of humans and animals which plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. It is produced in the liver and kidneys. However, certain individuals are unable to produce or synthesize required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary carnitine deficiency. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of oral and intravenous (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary carnitine deficiency. At present, L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as nutritional supplements to enhance exercise performance and promote weight loss. It is approved tobe used in the treatment of carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for L-Carnitine supplements have risen which is expected to boost the market growth in future. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global L-carnitine market. The growth of the L-Carnitine market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements and food and beverage industry in the US and Canada. Rising demand for healthy and nutritional food and beverages among the health-conscious consumers is the major factor driving the L-Carnitine market in North America. Additionally, the demand for anti-aging products is increasing owing to the increasing aging population in the region. L-Carnitine is used as an additive ingredient in animal feed industry, and growing awareness about the benefits of using L-Carnitine in animal feed has boosted the growth of L-Carnitine market in North America.

The L-Carnitine market was valued at US$ 172.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 262.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global L-carnitine market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global L-carnitine market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of global L-carnitine demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global L-carnitine demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global L-carnitine market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global L-carnitine market growth

Global L-carnitine market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global L-carnitine market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global L-carnitine market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

By Process

Chemical Synthesis

Bio-process

By Product

Food

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

By Application

Animal Feed

Healthcare Products

Functional Drinks

Medicines

