Cinnamon Bark Market Forecast to See 8.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 with top players: Biofoods Pvt. Ltd.,Goya Foods, Inc.,HDDES Group

Cinnamon bark is mainly used to treat upset gastrointestinal tract, gasses, and diarrhea. Cinnamon bark is used for stimulating appetite; it is also effective against common cold and flu, menstrual cramps, and infections caused by parasitic worms and certain bacteria. Cinnamon bark has antioxidants, antifungal, and antibacterial properties that help fight against acne and skin blemishes. It improves the blood flow back to the skin and removes dead skin cells. It can also be used as a replacement of methylparaben, an emulsifying agent, in the production of cosmetic creams. Personal care products that contain cinnamon can help restrict the degradation of the product when it is exposed to common bacteria present in human body.

The cinnamon bark market was valued at US$ 922.68million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,689.39million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest Cinnamon bark market.The rapid growthofthe market in this region is mainly attributed to high cinnamon consumption and production acrossAsian countries. For instance, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China, and India have been using cinnamon in different food and beverages, and medicinal recipes for a long time. Moreover, China is one of the major producers of cinnamon bark in the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic first reportedin Wuhan, China, in December 2019. As of October2020, the US, Brazil, India, Spain, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries by the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting economies and industries in various countries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beveragesindustry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions in the form of office and factory shutdown,andsupply chain discontinuation.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global cinnamon barkmarket to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global cinnamon barkmarket from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of the demand for cinnamon barkacross various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market and the demand for cinnamon bark

Market trends and outlook,and factors driving and restraining the cinnamon bark market growth

Understanding on strategies that underpin the global cinnamon barkmarket growth, which assists stakeholders in decision-making

Cinnamon barkmarket size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market and industry dynamics

Cinnamon barkmarket size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

