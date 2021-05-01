Cut Flowers Market 2020: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2027

Cut flowers refers to flower or flower buds that is cut from the plant on which it is grown. It is usually taken out from plants for its use in decorative purposes. Most of the gardeners harvest their own cut flowers in their gardens but most of the countries have a floral industry dedicated for cut flowers. The plants from which the cut flowers are cut, vary in climate, culture and the level of wealth locally.

Key Players:

Afriflora Sher

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

Oserian

Dümmen Orange

The Queen’s Flowers

The Kariki Group

Selecta one

Karen Roses

MultiFlora

Rosebud Limited

The global cut flowers market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2020–2027. Increase in demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, Brazil, China, Italy, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, ~7,482,952 confirmed cases and ~419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by governments. Consumer goods, horticulture, and floriculture are among the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks

Application Insights

Based on application, the cut flowers market is segmented into home and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. In commercial space, cut flowers are mainly used at wedding events, birthday events, funerals, commercial offices, hotels, industrial, and institutions. Flowers are a good source of plant medicine. Cut flowers are also being used majorly for corporate events.

Cut Flowers Market, by Flower Type

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum & Gerbera

Others

Cut Flowers Market, by Application

Home

Commercial

