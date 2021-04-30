Green Tire Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends and Future Scenario by 2027

Green Tire Market 2020-2030: The key factors that drive the growth of the market is the increase in energy costs, strict government regulations, and increased environmental awareness regarding fuel consumption among consumers. However, replacement of renewable raw materials with conventional products can cause a negative impact on the braking performance. Lack of awareness about green tires further restrains the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, with increasing urbanization and globalization, environmental awareness and growing fuel consumption will further boost the market growth in future.

Green tires are manufactured from renewable materials such as nylon rubber through a process that does not require an excessive amount of energy. Conventional tires are made from rubber, but with increasing energy concerns, tires are now also made from renewable raw materials such as plasticizers and resins. At present, these environment friendly raw materials are adopted over conventional products due to benefits such as being lighter than conventional products, which results in the reduction of the overall weight of the vehicle. Moreover, it requires less fuel and helps lower the rolling resistance. The global green tire market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to other advantages such as long-life, retread able tires, etc.

The market segmentation is based on type and application. By type, it is bifurcated into on-road tires and off-road tire. By application, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial cars.

Geographically it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

1 This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the green tire market.

2 In-depth analysis has been carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

3 The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

4 Competitive intelligence of the industry helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Green Tire Market Key Segments:

Type

o On- road tires

o Off- road tires

Application

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Cars

Key Players In The Value Chain

o PPG Industries Inc.

o Pirelli Tyre SpA

o Bridgestone

o Green Arc Tire Manufacturing

o Goodyear Tire & Rubber

o Michelin North America

o Continental

o Maxxis

o Hankook

o Kumho

