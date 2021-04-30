At 10.9% CAGR, Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market to Hit US$ 513.8 million by 2027 | Afimilk Ltd, BouMatic, Connecterra B.V., Cowlar Inc, CowManager B.V, HerdInsights

Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The smart collar tag for cow market was valued at US$ 243.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 513.8 million by 2027. The introduction of the Internet of things (IoT) technology in the livestock industry brought new solutions for dairy farmers to manage the livestock more effectively. New smart technologies, such as real-time animal activity monitoring, automated feeding systems, and health tracking devices, have boosted the revenue margin for dairy farmers. The cost-saving benefits experienced after mounting the collars on a cow is one of the key factors for the market growth.
Major Players : Afimilk Ltd, BouMatic, Connecterra B.V., Cowlar Inc, CowManager B.V, HerdInsights, Lely, Moocall, Quantified AG, and SCR Dairy.
On the basis of type, the market splits into:
- GPS Based
- Radio Based
- Others
On the basis of application, the market covers:
- Tracking
- Training
- Others
Key Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
1 Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Overview
2 Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Landscape by Player
3 Players Profiles
4 Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5 Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Analysis by Application
6 Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region
7 Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
8 Smart Collar Tag for Cow Manufacturing Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Market Dynamics
