COVID-19 Impact On Table Tennis Machine Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook And Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Table Tennis Machine Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in number of young players, rise in interest in tennis sport, and surge in disposable income boost the growth of the table tennis machine market. Increase in the adoption of tennis ball machines in sports clubs, schools, and colleges, coupled with rise in demand for lightweight and heavyweight tennis ball machines, are other factors that are expected to increase the growth of the table tennis market.

The presence of fewer table tennis manufacturers and high costs of machines act as a barrier to the growth of table tennis machine market. Significant growth in the global tennis ball machine market is expected in the lightweight segment due to the high adoption of lightweight and portable tennis ball machines around the globe. In addition, high popularity of lightweight tennis ball machines among amateur and young tennis players helps this segment grow.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

North America counts for a major market share of tennis ball machines followed by Europe due to the rise in popularity of tennis in this region and the adoption of tennis in various schools, colleges, clubs, and training hubs. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit significant growth due to rise in tennis players and increase in knowledge of tennis.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the production of table tennis machine due to the unavailability of raw material from other countries

Closure of all schools, clubs, and training hubs as per government guidelines has a negative impact on the growth of table tennis machine market as players are quarantined in their homes.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

○ Lobster Sports

○ Sports Tutor

○ Wilson

○ Match Mate Tennis

○ Playmate

○ Spinshot Player

○ Ace Attack

○ Deuce Industries

○ Dongguan SIBOASI Sports Goods Technology Co.

○ Metaltek (Playmate)

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Light Weight

Heavy Weight Balls Capacity Less than 150

150-250

Above 250 Distribution Channel Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the table tennis machine Industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the table tennis machine market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global table tennis machine market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed table tennis machine market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

