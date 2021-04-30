Ammonium Phosphate Market 2021: Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Ammonium phosphate is an inorganic salt of phosphoric and ammonium acid and is highly unstable; thus, it is produced in long-chain molecules to increase stability. It is physically available in various forms like solid, liquid, dry powder, and pellet crystal, among which the solid form is dominant. Irrespective of the compound being non-combustible, ammonium phosphate decomposes at 155ºC to release toxic fumes of phosphorus oxide, nitrous oxide, and ammonia. It is prominently used as fertilizers and finds applications in animal feed, fire extinguishers, electronics, and food & beverages.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The ammonium phosphate market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand for better yield from limited arable land to provide food for a growing population. Moreover, he growing need for water treatment on account of water scarcity and growing demand in industrial water treatment provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the ammonium phosphate market. However, the toxic effects of overfertilization with inorganic fertilizers containing ammonium phosphate are projected to hamper the overall growth of the ammonium phosphate market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ammonium phosphate market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global ammonium phosphate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ammonium phosphate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ammonium phosphate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global ammonium phosphate market is divided into mono-ammonium phosphate (map), di-ammonium phosphate (dap), and ammonium polyphosphate. On the basis of application, the global ammonium phosphate market is divided into fertilizer, animal feed, flame-retardant, water treatment, food & beverages and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ammonium phosphate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ammonium phosphate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ammonium phosphate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ammonium phosphate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the ammonium phosphate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from ammonium phosphate market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ammonium phosphate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ammonium phosphate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the ammonium phosphate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Lanxess AG

Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Nutrien Ltd

OCP SA

Prayon SA

Solvay S.A.

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited

