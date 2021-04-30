Global Rose Oil Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Rose Oil Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Rose oil is an essential oil obtained from rose petals by steam distillation, extraction of solvents, or extraction of critical carbonic acid gas. It is commonly used in aromatherapy to reduce stress and stimulate circulation. It is used in most perfumes. It is also used for skin treatment, remedy, and aromatherapy, as well as having anti-viral and disinfectant homes equitable to its fragrance, making it more intense compared to various vital redolent oils. The antioxidant properties present in this oil help to reduce the signs of skin aging.
Rise in disposable income among consumers to buy skincare products regardless of cost is expected to impact the growth of the rose oil market over the coming years.
Rise in spending of consumers on perfumes and personal care products in the developing countries creates a growth opportunity for the growth of the rose oil market.
Improper alignment between supply and demand, since the majority of oil-producing rose species, is cultivated in a few countries, and the high price of rose oil, compared to other essential aromatic oil, is expected to hinder the growth of the rose oil market during the forecast period.
The key market players profiled in the report include Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.; Ernesto Ventos SA; Alteya Organics, LLC; Givaudan SA; Firmenich International SA; Symrise AG; V. MANE FILS SA; Robertet SA; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; and BERJÉ INC
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
Rose oil is part of the cosmetic industry that is widely used by consumers to improve the skin tone. Social limitations and lockdown policies have decreased the consumer demand for lifestyle and wellness products, thus affecting the growth of the market. In addition, manufacturers around the globe had to shut down their production units due to labor shortage because of the pandemic.
Geographically Analysis -North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
Key Segments Covered:
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the rose oil industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the rose oil market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global rose oil market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed rose oil market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
