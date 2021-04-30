Acrylic Enamels Market 2021| Key Player Analysis, Growth Insight, Size, Share, Regional and Global Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Acrylic enamels are water-based, which provides a matte finish look. It consists of pigment suspended in an acrylic polymer emulsion. As the product is water-based, it is water and ultra-violet resistant. Acrylic enamel lasts longer, as they form a hard shell when they dry. This paint is convenient for those with little to no experience in painting a car as well as it is cost-efficient.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global acrylic enamel market is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand from various end-user industries such as construction, furniture, and automobile industries. Acrylic enamel is used as a coating for the external environment to enhance thermal protection, wear resistance, and glazing. Increasing growth in urban housing, especially in the emerging economies owing to the exponentially growing population, is further envisaged to create lucrative market opportunities in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Acrylic Enamels Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the acrylic enamels market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global acrylic enamels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acrylic enamels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global acrylic enamels market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, acrylic enamels market is segmented into styrene acrylic emulsion, copolymer acrylic, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented into construction, automotive, furniture, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global acrylic enamels market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The acrylic enamels market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the acrylic enamels market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the acrylic enamels market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the acrylic enamels market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from acrylic enamels market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the acrylic enamels market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the acrylic enamels market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asian Paints

BASF SE

HOBBYColours

Nippon Paint

Noroo Paint & Coatings

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Solvay

Taubmans

Thompson Enamel

