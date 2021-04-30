COVID-19 Impact on Wallpaper Market Analysis, Trends By Types, Top Manufacturers, And Forecast By End-Use Industry 2021-2028

Wallpaper covers and decorates the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings and is a part of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics, such as color diversity, rich patterns, environmental protection, convenient installation, and so on, it has considerable popularity.

Increase in the real estate, majorly fuels the growth of the wallpaper market. Durability and convenience of installation in comparison to the conventional wall decoration methods such as wall painting increases its demand in the industry. Furthermore, the wallpaper is able to mask the flaws in the wall that are impossible through paint. Absence of harmful substances, such as lead, boosts the market growth.

The wallpaper market is segments on the basis of product type, end users, and geography. By product type, the market is classified into vinyl-based wallpaper, non-woven wallpaper, pure paper type wallpaper, fiber type wallpaper, and others. By end users, it is categorized into household, commercial, administrative, and entertainment. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the wallpaper market are Asheu Wallpapers, York Wallcoverings, MARBURGER TAPETENFABRIK J.B. Schaefer GmbH & Co. KG , Brewster Home Fashions, Osborne & Little, The Romo Group , Filpassion S.A., Grandeco Group , 4Walls , and Arte-International.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Wallpaper market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Wallpaper market.

Wallpaper Market By Product Type:

○ Vinyl-Based Wallpaper

○ Non-Woven Wallpaper

○ Pure Paper Type Wallpaper

○ Fiber Type Wallpaper

○ Others

