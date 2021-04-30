Food Additives Market : Industry Overview By Share, Size, Trends, Company Profiles

Food additives are substances that are added to food in order to improve its particular characteristics such as aroma, consistency, taste, color texture, shelf life, etc. There are two main types of food additives available in the market, direct and indirect food additives. Direct additives are added to change the particular property of the food such as taste, whereas the indirect additives are added for the purpose of storing, packaging, and handling the food. The increasing consumption of packaged foods, expansion of the food and beverage industry and increasing demand for healthy food are key factors, which would drive the growth of global food additives market during the analysis period. Recently, the preference of nature based additives over chemical based additives has created the opportunity for new manufacturers, to produce the nature based food additives in the global food additives market. Factors restraining the market growth are stringent regulatory environment and problems arising due to additives, such as allergies.

The global food additives market, is segmented on the basis of Technology, Product Type, Application and Geography. The product types considered in this report include Flavors & Enhancers, Antioxidants, Anticaking Agents, Emulsifiers, Acids, Sweeteners, Stabilizers, Humectants, Colorants, Shelf- life stabilizers(Preservatives), Fat Replacers(Bulking Agents) and Others(Glazing agents, Color retention agents, antifoaming agents). On the market, in accordance to product type, is classified into Nature Based and Chemical Based. Based on application, the market is classified into confectionary, hotels, homes, snacks, bakery, dairy & frozen products, meat, poultry & seafood products, beverages and others. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. One of the strategies adopted by major market players is takeover. For instance, in 2014, Nippon Shokubai acquired the company Halal Certification. This takeover helped Nippon Shokubai to add organic acids in their product portfolio. The companies profiled in this report are BASF, Danisco, Archer Daniels Midland, DSM, Ajinomoto, Associated British Foods, Royal DSM N.V., ADM, Eastman Chemicals and Givaudan.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the global food additives market by product type helps in understanding the types of equipment that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global food additives market is provided

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

The food additives market scenario is comprehensively analysed in accordance to the key regions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Global Food Additives Market is segmented as below:

Food Additives Market By Technology

Flavors & Enhancers

Antioxidants

Anticaking Agents

Emulsifiers

Acids

Sweeteners

Stabilizers

Humectants

Colorants

Shelf- life stabilizers(Preservatives)

Fat Replacers(Bulking Agents)

Others(Glazing agents, Color retention agents, antifoaming agents)

Food Additives Market By Product Type

Nature Based

Chemical Based

Food Additives Market By Application

Confectionary

Hotels

Homes

Snacks

Bakery

Dairy & frozen products

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Beverages

Others

Food Additives Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

