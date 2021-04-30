3D Secure Authentication Market is Rapidly Growing with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies (Visa Inc, Broadcom, RSA, Modirum and Mastercard) Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service and Forecast To 2027

3D safe also applies to 3D secure authentication, or 3DS, which is a fraud prevention measure that Visa (as Verified-by-Visa) first implemented in 2001. It adds an extra layer of security when accepting credit card payments. It requires consumers to complete a safe authentication process before they can shop online, ensuring that they are using the correct card information and reducing the risk of card payment fraud. 3D Secure reduces the amount of fraudulent online activities such as identity theft and unauthorized card use. It protects the card data of real cardholders and boosts consumer confidence. It is possible to check whether a buyer is an approved cardholder using 3D Secure.

The growing adoption of 3D secure technology to reduce card misuse and payment loss, as well as to increase protection against fraud loss, is driving the global 3D Secure Authentication market. Customer satisfaction increases when 3D secure authentication is used, such as Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, which is expected to drive the global 3D Secure Authentication market. The probability of fraudulent transactions and contested transactions is reduced with 3D Safe. Although the additional security layer may reduce the number of completed transactions, it does make payments safer, which is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of 3D Secure Authentication in Consumer Electronics, ATMs, POS Machines, and Other is expected to drive the target market forward during the forecast period. Cost and implementation complexities, on the other hand, will serve as a stumbling block to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, rising concerns about cyber-attacks and cyber-crime are expected to limit business growth.

Leading Players of 3D Secure Authentication Market:

Visa Inc

Broadcom

RSA

Modirum

PMD Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG

CA Technologies

Mastercard

3D Secure Authentication market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the 3D Secure Authentication market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in 3D Secure Authentication market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

