Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

An electronic health record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information.

Key Market Competitors: Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market:

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

NextGen Healthcare (Quality Systems, Inc.)

eClinicalWorks

Healthcare Management System

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

The electronic health record (EHR) market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as accurate & up-to-date patient data, increase in adoption of EHR and reduced healthcare cost in long term. On the other hand the high cost of EHR and growth in concerns about the patient data safety & security due to rise in cyber-crime is expected to hamper the growth of electronic health record (EHR) market.

The global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented on the basis of type, installation type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR. On the basis of installation type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into web based and cloud based. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, pharmacies, diagnostic and imaging centers, others.

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

