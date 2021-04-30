Home Healthcare Market 2021 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2027

Home healthcare market includes a wide range of healthcare services for injuries or illness as at homecare settings. The goal of the home healthcare is to treat injury and improve health outcomes for the patient. These services are more convenient and less expensive and are efficient for chronic diseases, elderly population, wound intravenous or nutrition therapy and serious illness of the patient.

Key Market Competitors: Global Home Healthcare Market:

LHC Group, Inc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co

Linde

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Abbott

McKesson Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OMRON Corporation

Medtronic

The growth of the global home healthcare market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases across the globe. The other factors such as rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems due to the increasing healthcare cost, technological advancements, and government initiatives are likely to add novel opportunities for the global home healthcare market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into home healthcare mobility care products, therapeutic products and testing, screening, & monitoring products and others. By software, the market is classified as hospice solutions, clinical management systems, agency software and others. Based on services, the home healthcare market is segmented into hospice and palliative care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion, therapy services, rehabilitation therapy services, skilled nursing services, pregnancy care services and unskilled care services and others.

The Home Healthcare Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Home Healthcare Market.

The “Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Home Healthcare Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Home Healthcare Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Home Healthcare Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Home Healthcare Market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

