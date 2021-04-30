Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Growth Factor, Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Recruit Holdings, Oracle Corp., Square Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Research Report: Intuit Inc., Recruit Holdings, Oracle Corp., Square Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development, First Data Corp, Bixolon, iZettle AB, PAX Technology, VeriFone Systems, PayPal Holdings, Dspread Technology, Posiflex Technology, Citizen Systems Europe, Ingenico, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS)Market by Type: , Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation, Government

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS)Market by Application: Roadway, Railway, Airway, Maritime

The global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS)

1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Integrated Card Reader Solutions

2.5 Card Reader Accessories 3 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Restaurant

3.5 Hospitality

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Retail

3.8 Warehouse/Distribution

3.9 Entertainment

3.10 Transportation

3.11 Government 4 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Intuit Inc.

5.1.1 Intuit Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Intuit Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Intuit Inc. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intuit Inc. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Intuit Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Recruit Holdings

5.2.1 Recruit Holdings Profile

5.2.2 Recruit Holdings Main Business

5.2.3 Recruit Holdings Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Recruit Holdings Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Developments

5.3 Oracle Corp.

5.3.1 Oracle Corp. Profile

5.3.2 Oracle Corp. Main Business

5.3.3 Oracle Corp. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oracle Corp. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Square Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Square Inc.

5.4.1 Square Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Square Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Square Inc. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Square Inc. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Square Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Hewlett-Packard Development

5.5.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Profile

5.5.2 Hewlett-Packard Development Main Business

5.5.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Developments

5.6 First Data Corp

5.6.1 First Data Corp Profile

5.6.2 First Data Corp Main Business

5.6.3 First Data Corp Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 First Data Corp Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 First Data Corp Recent Developments

5.7 Bixolon

5.7.1 Bixolon Profile

5.7.2 Bixolon Main Business

5.7.3 Bixolon Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bixolon Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Bixolon Recent Developments

5.8 iZettle AB

5.8.1 iZettle AB Profile

5.8.2 iZettle AB Main Business

5.8.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 iZettle AB Recent Developments

5.9 PAX Technology

5.9.1 PAX Technology Profile

5.9.2 PAX Technology Main Business

5.9.3 PAX Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 PAX Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 PAX Technology Recent Developments

5.10 VeriFone Systems

5.10.1 VeriFone Systems Profile

5.10.2 VeriFone Systems Main Business

5.10.3 VeriFone Systems Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 VeriFone Systems Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 VeriFone Systems Recent Developments

5.11 PayPal Holdings

5.11.1 PayPal Holdings Profile

5.11.2 PayPal Holdings Main Business

5.11.3 PayPal Holdings Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PayPal Holdings Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 PayPal Holdings Recent Developments

5.12 Dspread Technology

5.12.1 Dspread Technology Profile

5.12.2 Dspread Technology Main Business

5.12.3 Dspread Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Dspread Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Dspread Technology Recent Developments

5.13 Posiflex Technology

5.13.1 Posiflex Technology Profile

5.13.2 Posiflex Technology Main Business

5.13.3 Posiflex Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Posiflex Technology Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Posiflex Technology Recent Developments

5.14 Citizen Systems Europe

5.14.1 Citizen Systems Europe Profile

5.14.2 Citizen Systems Europe Main Business

5.14.3 Citizen Systems Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Citizen Systems Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Citizen Systems Europe Recent Developments

5.15 Ingenico

5.15.1 Ingenico Profile

5.15.2 Ingenico Main Business

5.15.3 Ingenico Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Ingenico Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Ingenico Recent Developments

5.16 Zebra Technologies Corp.

5.16.1 Zebra Technologies Corp. Profile

5.16.2 Zebra Technologies Corp. Main Business

5.16.3 Zebra Technologies Corp. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Zebra Technologies Corp. Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Zebra Technologies Corp. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Dynamics

11.1 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Industry Trends

11.2 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Drivers

11.3 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Challenges

11.4 Mobile Point-of-Sale(mPOS) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

