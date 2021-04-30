GNSS Chips & Modules Market Overview, Sales, Opportunities, Supply, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2027 | Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global GNSS Chips & Modules market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global GNSS Chips & Modules market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global GNSS Chips & Modules market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global GNSS Chips & Modules market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global GNSS Chips & Modules market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global GNSS Chips & Modules market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics Market Segment by Product Type:

High Precision GNSS Chips & Modules

Standard Precision GNSS Chips & Modules this report covers the following segments

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others Competitive Landscape: The report provides a list of all the key players in the GNSS Chips & Modules market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies

which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments

research

and Developments

and also provides revenue shares

company overview

and recent company Developments to remain competitive in the market. The GNSS Chips & Modules key manufacturers in this market include:

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

U-blox

STM

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics Market Segment by Application: Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report GNSS Chips & Modules market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3101142/global-gnss-chips-amp-modules-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3101142/global-gnss-chips-amp-modules-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global GNSS Chips & Modules market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GNSS Chips & Modules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GNSS Chips & Modules market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GNSS Chips & Modules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GNSS Chips & Modules market

TOC

1 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Overview

1.1 GNSS Chips & Modules Product Overview

1.2 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Precision GNSS Chips & Modules

1.2.2 Standard Precision GNSS Chips & Modules

1.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GNSS Chips & Modules Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GNSS Chips & Modules Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GNSS Chips & Modules Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GNSS Chips & Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GNSS Chips & Modules Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GNSS Chips & Modules as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GNSS Chips & Modules Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GNSS Chips & Modules Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GNSS Chips & Modules Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GNSS Chips & Modules by Application

4.1 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smartphones

4.1.2 Tablets

4.1.3 Personal Navigation Devices

4.1.4 In-Vehicle Systems

4.1.5 Wearable Devices

4.1.6 Digital Cameras

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GNSS Chips & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GNSS Chips & Modules by Country

5.1 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules by Country

6.1 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules by Country

8.1 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips & Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GNSS Chips & Modules Business

10.1 Qualcomm

10.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Qualcomm GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.2 Broadcom

10.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.2.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Broadcom GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Qualcomm GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.3 Mediatek

10.3.1 Mediatek Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mediatek Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mediatek GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.3.5 Mediatek Recent Development

10.4 U-blox

10.4.1 U-blox Corporation Information

10.4.2 U-blox Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 U-blox GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 U-blox GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.4.5 U-blox Recent Development

10.5 STM

10.5.1 STM Corporation Information

10.5.2 STM Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 STM GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 STM GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.5.5 STM Recent Development

10.6 Intel Corporation

10.6.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Intel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Intel Corporation GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Intel Corporation GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Furuno Electric

10.7.1 Furuno Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 Furuno Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.7.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development

10.8 Quectel Wireless Solutions

10.8.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions Corporation Information

10.8.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.8.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Development

10.9 Navika Electronics

10.9.1 Navika Electronics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Navika Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Navika Electronics GNSS Chips & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Navika Electronics GNSS Chips & Modules Products Offered

10.9.5 Navika Electronics Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GNSS Chips & Modules Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GNSS Chips & Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 GNSS Chips & Modules Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GNSS Chips & Modules Distributors

12.3 GNSS Chips & Modules Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.