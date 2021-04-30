Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

“

The report titled Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Glass Fiber

Short Glass Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven

1.2 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Long Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Short Glass Fiber

1.3 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Industrial Filtration

1.3.4 Plasterboard

1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.6 Floor Covering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production

3.4.1 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production

3.5.1 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production

3.6.1 China Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production

3.7.1 Japan Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Johns Manville

7.1.1 Johns Manville Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johns Manville Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Johns Manville Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Owens Corning Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

7.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NSG

7.5.1 NSG Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.5.2 NSG Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NSG Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NSG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

7.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

7.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lydall

7.8.1 Lydall Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lydall Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lydall Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lydall Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lydall Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

7.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Saint-Gobain

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

7.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

7.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven

8.4 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Distributors List

9.3 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Industry Trends

10.2 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Growth Drivers

10.3 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Challenges

10.4 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

