Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Kuraray, BASF, Evonik

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, BASF, Evonik, Sekisui Chemical, Nippon Gohsei, Merck, Anhui Wanwei Group, SNP, Eastman Chemical, DuPont, OCI, Celanese, Chang Chun Group, Japan VAM & Poval

Market Segmentation by Product: Fully Hydrolized

Partially Hydrolized



Market Segmentation by Application: Makeup

Skin Care Products

Facial Masks



Table of Contents:

1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol

1.2 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fully Hydrolized

1.2.3 Partially Hydrolized

1.3 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Makeup

1.3.3 Skin Care Products

1.3.4 Facial Masks

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production

3.4.1 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production

3.5.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production

3.6.1 China Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production

3.7.1 Japan Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kuraray

7.1.1 Kuraray Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuraray Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kuraray Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kuraray Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kuraray Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Evonik Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sekisui Chemical

7.4.1 Sekisui Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sekisui Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sekisui Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sekisui Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon Gohsei

7.5.1 Nippon Gohsei Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Gohsei Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Gohsei Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Gohsei Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Merck

7.6.1 Merck Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.6.2 Merck Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Merck Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Merck Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Anhui Wanwei Group

7.7.1 Anhui Wanwei Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Anhui Wanwei Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Anhui Wanwei Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Anhui Wanwei Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Anhui Wanwei Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SNP

7.8.1 SNP Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.8.2 SNP Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SNP Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SNP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SNP Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Eastman Chemical

7.9.1 Eastman Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eastman Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Eastman Chemical Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Eastman Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 DuPont

7.10.1 DuPont Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.10.2 DuPont Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.10.3 DuPont Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OCI

7.11.1 OCI Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.11.2 OCI Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OCI Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OCI Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Celanese

7.12.1 Celanese Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Celanese Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Celanese Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Chang Chun Group

7.13.1 Chang Chun Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chang Chun Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Chang Chun Group Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Chang Chun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Japan VAM & Poval

7.14.1 Japan VAM & Poval Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Corporation Information

7.14.2 Japan VAM & Poval Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Japan VAM & Poval Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Japan VAM & Poval Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Japan VAM & Poval Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol

8.4 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Distributors List

9.3 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Industry Trends

10.2 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Growth Drivers

10.3 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Challenges

10.4 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

