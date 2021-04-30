Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Kuraray, BASF, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, BASF, Evonik, Sekisui Chemical, Nippon Gohsei, Merck, Anhui Wanwei Group, SNP, Eastman Chemical, DuPont, OCI, Celanese, Chang Chun Group, Japan VAM & Poval

Market Segmentation by Product: Fully Hydrolized

Partially Hydrolized



Market Segmentation by Application: Makeup

Skin Care Products

Facial Masks



The Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic

1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fully Hydrolized

1.2.3 Partially Hydrolized

1.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Makeup

1.3.3 Skin Care Products

1.3.4 Facial Masks

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production

3.4.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production

3.6.1 China Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kuraray

7.1.1 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kuraray Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kuraray Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Evonik Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sekisui Chemical

7.4.1 Sekisui Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sekisui Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sekisui Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sekisui Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nippon Gohsei

7.5.1 Nippon Gohsei Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Gohsei Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nippon Gohsei Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nippon Gohsei Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Merck

7.6.1 Merck Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Merck Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Merck Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Merck Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Anhui Wanwei Group

7.7.1 Anhui Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Anhui Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Anhui Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Anhui Wanwei Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Anhui Wanwei Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SNP

7.8.1 SNP Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.8.2 SNP Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SNP Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SNP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SNP Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Eastman Chemical

7.9.1 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Eastman Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 DuPont

7.10.1 DuPont Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.10.2 DuPont Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.10.3 DuPont Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OCI

7.11.1 OCI Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.11.2 OCI Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OCI Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OCI Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Celanese

7.12.1 Celanese Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Celanese Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Celanese Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Chang Chun Group

7.13.1 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Chang Chun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Japan VAM & Poval

7.14.1 Japan VAM & Poval Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Japan VAM & Poval Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Japan VAM & Poval Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Japan VAM & Poval Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Japan VAM & Poval Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic

8.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Distributors List

9.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Industry Trends

10.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Challenges

10.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Alcohol in Cosmetic by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

