Mint Essential Oils Market 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2028

The Mint Essential Oils Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Mint Essential Oils Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Mint is a perennial herb native to the Mediterranean but has also been cultivated in the USA, Great Britain, Italy, and Japan. The plant can be identified by its serrated leaves and flowers that range in color from light pink to mauve, growing in a conical shape. Mint essential oil is multi-purpose. The most active components of mint essential oil are menthone and menthol, which are known to reduce pain and to invigorate, energize, and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. There are numerous applications for which mint essential oil can be used, including cosmetics, relaxing baths, aromatherapy, and as a cleaning agent around the house.

Top Key Players:- AOS Products Pvt., Ltd., Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Foodchem International Corporation, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, India Essential Oils, Reynaud & Fils (HRF), Rocky Mountain Essential Oils, Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) Moksha Lifestyle Products, The Lebermuth Company, Inc.,, Vinayak Ingredients (India) Private Limited

The mint essential oils market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand from the personal care industry and aromatherapy. The rise in demand for natural ingredients and growing demand from emerging countries further propel the demand for mint essential oils market. Moreover, increased demand for food & beverage and cosmetic applications provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the mint essential oils market. However, depletion of natural resources and side effects associated with mint essential oils is projected to hamper the overall growth of the mint essential oils market.

The global mint essential oils market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the mint essential oils market is segmented cornmint oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, and dementholized peppermint oil. Based on application the global mint essential oils market is divided into medical, food and beverages, spa and relaxation, cleaning and home and others.

