Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Schiller AG

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring comprises measurement of blood pressure at regular intervals of time usually after every 15-20 minutes and is performed for 24 hours, during which patient conducts normal day to day activities. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are portable automated monitor worn on a belt connected to standard cuff on upper arm. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is used for monitoring different types of conditions with respect to hypertension. Increase in the number of patients suffering from low or high blood pressure, rising adoption of product bundling strategies by market players are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing healthcare market in emerging economies is offering opportunities for the market growth.

The “Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Schiller AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation, BPL Group, AND Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd. among others.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, arm ABPM devices and wrist ABPM devices. The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market is categorized based on end user such as, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) Devices market in the coming years, owing to increasing ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, government initiatives and programs to spread awareness about important information with respect to hypertension and economic stability to purchase expensive healthcare equipment in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate in the Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market during the forecast period, due to growing health related concerns, increase in economic affordability levels to healthcare and increasing government support towards healthcare sector in the region.

