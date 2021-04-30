Specialty Hospitals Market 2021 By Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc, Memorial Sloan-Kettering

The specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus to reduce waiting time in hospitals in the region.

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Cardiology specialty hospitals treat several heart conditions that helps in relieving and controlling the symptoms. According to Emory Healthcare in 2018, around 5 million people in America suffer from congestive heart failure (CHF).

The global specialty hospitals market by type was led by cardiac hospitals segment. In 2018, the insulin pens segment held a largest market share of 23.2% of the specialty hospitals market, by type. The cardiac hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027, due to rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe.

Strategic Insights

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

