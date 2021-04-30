Injection Pens Market Regional Segmentation Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Injection pens refers to medical devices that are used for administration of various biologics such as insulin and growth hormone for treatment of various diseases. The injection pens offers self-management and easy treatment options to patients across the world. These biologics are advantageous over conventional syringes as they offer better accuracy, durability, easy transport and more discreet usage. Adoption of advanced and reliable treatment options by patients and increasing popularity of home based healthcare for advanced treatments of diseases such as diabetes is expected to fuel the growth of the injection pens market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing availability of reimbursement for medical devices is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the injection pens market.

Injection pens have emerged as one of the most user-friendly and effective treatment alternative to address a broad spectrum of medical conditions, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, and insulin deficiency. At present, injection pens are extensively used by over half of the patient population suffering from insulin-related problems– a factor that is expected to drive the global injection pen market in the upcoming years. In addition, as manufacturers operating in the current market landscape continue to focus on improving the design parameters of their injection pens, the demand is further expected to grow at a promising rate in the near future.

Novartis AG (Sanofi), Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Astrazeneca, F.Hoffman-La-Roche, BD, Own Mumford, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

The global injection pens market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into disposable and re-usable. The injection pens market is categorized based on applications such as, diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility and other therapies. Based on end user, the injection pens market is classified as, hospitals, and home care.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the injection pens market in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements as well as higher paying ability of the patients in the region. Moreover, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, anaphylaxis is also expected to propel the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the injection pens market during the forecast period, due to availability of raw material and labor at reduced costs & reforms to modernize the healthcare facilities in emerging nations.

