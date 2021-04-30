Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Average Selling Price By LivaNova PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Biotronik, Inc., NEVRO CORP.

Electroceutical devices are a particular class of medical devices that are used to treat various ailments with the help of electric impulse. Electroceuticals is a relatively new class of therapeutic agents that targets and acts upon the neural circuits of organs. The electroceutical therapy includes mapping of neural circuitry and delivering electrical impulses to these specific targets via an implantable or non-implantable device.

Electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of chronic diseases leading to adoption of innovative and new therapeutic devices as well as technological advancements in electroceutical technology. Moreover, adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and merger-acquisitions among the ecosystem players are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market with detailed market segmentation by product type, modality, application, end user, and geography. The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Cochlear Ltd.

Abbott

Sonova

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

EelectroCore, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Biotronik, Inc.

NEVRO CORP.

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, retinal implants, cochlear implants, spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, and others. Based on modality, the market is segmented as implantable devices and non-invasive devices. On the basis of application, the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is segmented into arrhythmia, pain management, coronary artery disease, diabetes, epilepsy, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is divided into hospitals, academic research institutions, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

