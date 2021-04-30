Impact Of Covid-19 on Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027 | Key Players Bintelli Electric Vehicle, Club Car, LLC, Cruise Car, Inc.,, Deere & Company

Aerospace & Defense power Connector Market is expected to grow from US$ 256.23Mn in 2019 to US$ 439.09Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Power connectors are increasingly being used in the aerospace and defense industry. Boeing 747, 767, and 777 and Airbus A350 XWB are the major aircraft generating massive demand for power connectors. Further, the growing aircraft fleet and rising demand for the advanced avionics systems are a few of the significant factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense connectors market. The aerospace & defense industry is technologically advanced and driven by data, and it is becoming increasingly digital and interconnected. The demand for technologiesallows the integration of modern systems, aerospace & defense projects accentuate the requirement for high-speed, lightweight, efficient, and robust power connectors. This factor is likely to drive the demand for power connectors in this industry in the future.

Leading Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Players:

Amphenol Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

TE Connectivity

MOLEX, LLC

ITT Inc.

Fischer Connectors SA

AMETEK Inc

Collins Aerospace

Radiall

Arrow Electronics, Inc

Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Current Rating

5Amp to 40Amp

>40Amp to 80Amp

>80Amp to 150Amp

>150Amp to 300Amp

>300Amp to 600Amp

>600Amp to 900Amp

Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Conductor Shape

Rectangular

Circular

Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Application

Aerospace

Military Ground Vehicle

Body-worn Equipment

Naval Ships

Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

