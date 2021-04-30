Yoga Pants Market Trends Analysis, Leading Players Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027| lululemon, Lucy, Elektrix

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Yoga Pants market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Yoga Pants market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Yoga Pants market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Yoga Pants market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Yoga Pants market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Yoga Pants market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Yoga Pants market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Yoga Pants Market Research Report: lululemon, Lucy, Elektrix, Champion, Noli Yoga, 90 Degree, EASYOGA, Sunyoga, Nike, Adidas, American Apparel, Forever 21, GAP, Under Armour, Beyond Yoga, Onzie, Teeki

Global Yoga Pants Market by Type: Portable, Fixed

Global Yoga Pants Market by Application: Men, Women, Kids, Unisex

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Yoga Pants market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Yoga Pants Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Pants Product Overview

1.2 Yoga Pants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cotton

1.2.2 Synthetics

1.2.3 Cotton-Synthetic Blends

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Yoga Pants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Yoga Pants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Yoga Pants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Yoga Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Yoga Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Yoga Pants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Yoga Pants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Yoga Pants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Yoga Pants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Yoga Pants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Yoga Pants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yoga Pants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yoga Pants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Yoga Pants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yoga Pants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Yoga Pants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Yoga Pants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Yoga Pants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Yoga Pants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Yoga Pants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Yoga Pants by Application

4.1 Yoga Pants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.1.3 Kids

4.1.4 Unisex

4.2 Global Yoga Pants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Yoga Pants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Yoga Pants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Yoga Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Yoga Pants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Yoga Pants by Country

5.1 North America Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Yoga Pants by Country

6.1 Europe Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Yoga Pants by Country

8.1 Latin America Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Pants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yoga Pants Business

10.1 lululemon

10.1.1 lululemon Corporation Information

10.1.2 lululemon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 lululemon Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 lululemon Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.1.5 lululemon Recent Development

10.2 Lucy

10.2.1 Lucy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lucy Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lucy Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 lululemon Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.2.5 Lucy Recent Development

10.3 Elektrix

10.3.1 Elektrix Corporation Information

10.3.2 Elektrix Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Elektrix Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Elektrix Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.3.5 Elektrix Recent Development

10.4 Champion

10.4.1 Champion Corporation Information

10.4.2 Champion Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Champion Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Champion Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.4.5 Champion Recent Development

10.5 Noli Yoga

10.5.1 Noli Yoga Corporation Information

10.5.2 Noli Yoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Noli Yoga Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Noli Yoga Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.5.5 Noli Yoga Recent Development

10.6 90 Degree

10.6.1 90 Degree Corporation Information

10.6.2 90 Degree Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 90 Degree Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 90 Degree Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.6.5 90 Degree Recent Development

10.7 EASYOGA

10.7.1 EASYOGA Corporation Information

10.7.2 EASYOGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 EASYOGA Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 EASYOGA Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.7.5 EASYOGA Recent Development

10.8 Sunyoga

10.8.1 Sunyoga Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sunyoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sunyoga Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sunyoga Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.8.5 Sunyoga Recent Development

10.9 Nike

10.9.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nike Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nike Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.9.5 Nike Recent Development

10.10 Adidas

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Yoga Pants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Adidas Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.11 American Apparel

10.11.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

10.11.2 American Apparel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 American Apparel Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 American Apparel Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.11.5 American Apparel Recent Development

10.12 Forever 21

10.12.1 Forever 21 Corporation Information

10.12.2 Forever 21 Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Forever 21 Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Forever 21 Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.12.5 Forever 21 Recent Development

10.13 GAP

10.13.1 GAP Corporation Information

10.13.2 GAP Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GAP Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GAP Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.13.5 GAP Recent Development

10.14 Under Armour

10.14.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.14.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Under Armour Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Under Armour Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.14.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.15 Beyond Yoga

10.15.1 Beyond Yoga Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beyond Yoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Beyond Yoga Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Beyond Yoga Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.15.5 Beyond Yoga Recent Development

10.16 Onzie

10.16.1 Onzie Corporation Information

10.16.2 Onzie Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Onzie Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Onzie Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.16.5 Onzie Recent Development

10.17 Teeki

10.17.1 Teeki Corporation Information

10.17.2 Teeki Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Teeki Yoga Pants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Teeki Yoga Pants Products Offered

10.17.5 Teeki Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Yoga Pants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Yoga Pants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Yoga Pants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Yoga Pants Distributors

12.3 Yoga Pants Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

